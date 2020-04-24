|
|
MONACO, Roslyn D. (Garoyan) "Diana" Of Stoneham, formerly of Belmont, April 23. Beloved wife of the late John B. Monaco. Sister of Elaine Kasparian of Burlington and the late Annabelle Terzian. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Private family services will be held Monday at Highland Cemetery in Belmont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Diana's memory to: MA COVID-19 Relief Fund % Foundation for Business Equity, 265 Franklin St., BOX 304, Boston, MA 02110. To send an online condolence, visit devitofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020