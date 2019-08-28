Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:45 PM
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham Street
Sharon, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSLYN KAPLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSLYN "TANGEE" (WEINSTEIN) KAPLAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSLYN "TANGEE" (WEINSTEIN) KAPLAN Obituary
KAPLAN, Roslyn "Tangee" (Weinstein) Of Sharon, MA entered into rest on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the age of 90. Dear daughter of the late Lewis and Sadie Weinstiein. Devoted mother of Bruce Kaplan and mother-in-law of Donna Kaplan. Loving sister of Charles Weinstein. Roslyn was a dedicated employee at Norwood Hospital for over 30 years. She loved visiting the casino, and walked 5 miles every day. Roslyn loved dogs, and would open her heart to a stray and care for them as her own. Graveside services will be at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, MA on Friday, August 30th at 1:45 PM.Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to the Stanley R. Tippett Hospice Home/VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, 920 South Street, Needham, MA 02492 or online at www.vnacare.org/donors Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSLYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
Download Now