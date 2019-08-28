|
KAPLAN, Roslyn "Tangee" (Weinstein) Of Sharon, MA entered into rest on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the age of 90. Dear daughter of the late Lewis and Sadie Weinstiein. Devoted mother of Bruce Kaplan and mother-in-law of Donna Kaplan. Loving sister of Charles Weinstein. Roslyn was a dedicated employee at Norwood Hospital for over 30 years. She loved visiting the casino, and walked 5 miles every day. Roslyn loved dogs, and would open her heart to a stray and care for them as her own. Graveside services will be at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, MA on Friday, August 30th at 1:45 PM.Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to the Stanley R. Tippett Hospice Home/VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, 920 South Street, Needham, MA 02492 or online at www.vnacare.org/donors Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 29, 2019