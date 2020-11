Or Copy this URL to Share

SPRINGER, Roslyn Of Cambridge, died on Sept. 7, 2020, at the Watertown Health Center. She was born in New York City on Sept. 10, 1948. Services will be held next year at AJ Spears Funeral Home. There will be a Memorial on zoom on Nov. 8, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store