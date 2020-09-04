DAVIDSON, Rosmarie (Seuffert) A longtime Boston Globe obit reader now gets one of her own. Rosmarie (Seuffert) Davidson passed away peacefully on August 14 at the "quirky" age of 99 after an eventful and exciting life, maintaining her independence and zest until the very end. She leaves behind nieces and cousins in Germany, and step-family and many dear friends in the United States. Born in Munich, Germany in 1921, Rosmarie emigrated in 1955 to the US after living through the horrors of World War II. She worked for McGraw Hill Publishing in New York City, relaying and transcribing German correspondence. In 1963, she married Robert Davidson of Newton, and for the next nearly 60 years, she was a proud Newton resident, only ever moving a few blocks from her first West Newton home. Rosmarie, "Omi", had a taste for the best things in life: good German chocolate, wine, and prime rib. She was an avid reader and traveler, and her favorite places on Earth were the Bavarian Alps, the Amalfi Coast, and Martha's Vineyard. Rosmarie's friends and family remember her as tenacious and resilient, and a lover of art of all kinds. She was a cultivator of gardens and relationships. She cared deeply about the people and animals in her life, ensuring treats were on hand for any four-legged friends and the Scrabble board was ready for a close match. For her 99th birthday, "Omi" celebrated on the coast of Maine with family and a zoom-screen full of beloved friends. After a day on the beach, the dinner menu included lobster rolls, champagne, caviar, and chocolate cake. Rosmarie was extremely passionate and vocal about current events and politics, and reminded us daily of the parallels between the current President and Hitler, whom she witnessed rise to power in the 30's as a young teen in Munich. If you feel moved to celebrate her legacy and passion, you may make a donation in her name to the Biden/Harris Presidential Campaign, or the Animal Rescue League of Boston. A small Service will be held.