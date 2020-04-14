|
HART, Ross W. Of Wrentham, formerly of South Boston, April 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen E. Curley. Son of the late Ross W. Hart and Catherine Moriarty Hart. Brother of Catherine Hart of Norton, Robert Hart of Cambridge and the late William Hart. Cherished uncle and friend to many. Former proprietor of the Bear Cove Wine and Beer Store of Hingham. He was also an accomplished artist and writer. Funeral Services private. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020