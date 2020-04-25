|
FARRAR, Ross William Husband, Father and Marine Of Brookline, MA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Lewy Body dementia, Parkinson's disease, and from complications of COVID-19. Ross was born in Canton, OH on February 14, 1938, the devoted son of the late Dr. William R. Farrar, born in Santa Croce Camerina, Sicily, and the late Mary Rose (Freschi) Farrar, born in Brooklyn, NY. Ross attended Western Reserve Academy, where he played football for four years and was a member of the swimming, wrestling and track teams. After high school, he attended Dartmouth College on the N.R.O.T.C. program, where he was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree from Thayer School of Engineering. At Dartmouth, he was a member of the Kappa Kappa Kappa fraternity and also served as its social chairman. Upon graduation, he was commissioned a second lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps in June 1959. Ross was a diehard Marine and began his military training in Advanced Communications at Quantico, VA. In 1960, he was briefly stationed at the Marine Corps Recruits Depot in San Diego, CA before heading to the 3rd Marine Division at Camp Sukiran in Okinawa. Upon returning to the states in 1962, he joined the 8th Communications Company at the Marine Corps Reserve Training Center in Indianapolis, IN. His final duty station was R.A.F. Edsell, Scotland as part of the U.S. Naval Security Group. He achieved captain status and served six years in the Marines from 1959-1965 prior to entering graduate school, where he received a Masters degree in Business Administration from The Wharton School of Finance and Commerce at the University of Pennsylvania. For many years, he worked as a private consultant and held management positions at E. W. Bliss Company, Arthur Andersen & Company, Advanced Systems Associates, and Orion Research, Inc. Ross worked as Operations Manager at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston for three years and as Deputy Director for nine years, where he managed all major construction and renovation projects, including the West Wing designed by I.M. Pei, Asiatic Galleries, Evans Wing for Paintings, School of the Museum of Fine Arts, parking garage, and Japanese Garden. He was principally responsible for guiding the financial revitalization of the Museum and for overseeing a multi-million dollar capital expansion program. In 1989, Ross left the MFA to become Executive Director of Palmer & Dodge, a large Boston law firm, where he managed the firm's business operations for 17 years. He served on the boards of Fisher Junior College, The Fortress Corporation, and The Parrish Art Museum. In addition, he was an Overseer of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston and former President of the Boston Chapter of the Association of Legal Administrators. For many years, Ross was a dedicated Scout Leader in the Boy Scouts of America, Minuteman Council while his children were young. He enjoyed camping, TALCAR, spy novels, jazz and country music, James Bond movies, Dewars "on the rocks with a splash and a twist" and single malt scotch. He was an avid sports car enthusiast, and his prized possession was a 1972 DeTomaso Pantera, canary yellow, with 25k original miles. In his spare time, Ross liked renovating houses and helping others with projects. He was a true handyman in every sense of the word, whether it was electrical work, plumbing, painting or repairs, he tackled it all. He especially loved tinkering at the cottage on White Horse Beach in Plymouth, MA, which was a regular gathering place for the children, grandchildren, and extended family and friends, filled with many July 4th celebrations, weekend cookouts, lobster feasts, and trips to the beach. Ross is survived by his beloved wife, Noreen M. (Hoey) Sheridan-Farrar, his loving children, Jonathan R. Farrar (Melodye) of St. Petersburg, FL, Dr. Christopher Farrar (Pamela) of Edwardsville, IL, Richard V. Sheridan, III (Maryanne) and Wendy Sheridan-Ames (Andrew), both of Brookline, MA. Predeceased by his son, Scott W. Farrar. Brother of Georgia Minko of Rockledge, FL. Father-in-law of Katherine Cullen Farrar, of St. Petersburg, FL and Elena Farrar Matlack, of Boston, MA. Adored "Grampa" and "Pa" of Andrew, Victoria, Madalyn, Tyler, Molly, and Anna Farrar, Henry, Grady, and Francie Ames, and Theodore and Darby Sheridan. Also survived by many relatives and friends, including best friend, Peter Boeing, of Concord, MA. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and guidelines put in place by Gov. Charles Baker and the Archdiocese of Boston, Services will be private. A Celebration of Ross' Life will be held at a later date when restrictions on large gatherings are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in his memory to: Lewy Body Dementia Association, Parkinson's Foundation, Boys and Girls Club of Boston "Scott W. Farrar Fund," Western Reserve Academy "Class of '55," Dartmouth College "Class of '59" or whatever other charities you choose to designate.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020