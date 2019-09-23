|
HOVSEPIAN, Roxie (Araxie) K. (Kazanjian) Of Watertown, passed away with her loving family by her side, September 22, 2019, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Albert J. Hovsepian. Devoted mother of Edward Hovsepian and his wife April, and Paul Hovsepian and his wife Meg. She was the proud grandmother of Alex and Mark Hovsepian. Loving sister of the late Euphrat and Dikris Kazanjian.
Aunt of Lisa Josephs, Eric Kazanjian, Kris Kazanjian, and Jill Alford. Also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Known lovingly as "Sissy," family was everything, she was a force to be reckoned. Near and dear to her was the 52 years of volunteer work she did for Mt. Auburn Hospital. As a member of Oakley Country Club she enjoyed socializing and playing golf.
Funeral Service at Saint Stephen's Armenian Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown, on Thursday, September 26, at 12 noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held in Saint Stephen's Armenian Church on Thursday morning, from 10:00am - 12pm, immediately prior to the Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Mt. Auburn Hospital and St. Stephen's Armenian Church.
Interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019