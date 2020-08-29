PERIMIAN, Roxie (Jivelekian) Of Woburn, formerly of Brewster and Watertown, August 28, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Joseph H. Perimian. Beloved mother of Robert J. Perimian and his wife Martha. Loving grandmother of Matthew Joseph Perimian. Sister of David Jivelekian of Melrose, and the late Grace Bradley, Beatrice Haydostian, Alice Curtis, and Ira and Richard Jivelekian. Roxie was a talented artist taking up oil painting after retirement from the Town of Watertown. She was loved by all who met her.



A brief Graveside Service will be held at Mount Auburn Cemetery at 11 am on Tuesday, September 1st.



