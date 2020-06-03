Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
ROY A. GHIKA

ROY A. GHIKA Obituary
GHIKA, Roy A. Of Malden, lifelong resident, June 2, 2020. Beloved husband of F. Martha (Tallent) Ghika. Roy was the devoted father of Nancy Freda and husband Todd of FL, Gary D. Ghika and wife Donna of Saugus, Thomas M. Ghika and wife Lisa of Reading, Robert M. Ghika and wife Susan of Malden and the late Kathy A. Surette and her husband David Surette of Lynnfield. Cherished grandfather of 15 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren. Loving brother-in-law of Dotty Ghika and his late brothers Victor & George Ghika and twins Ralph & Richard Ghika. Relatives and friends may call on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 11AM-1PM in the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN. Due to the State's social distancing requirements, masks are required and restricted to 10 people in the building at one time. A private interment will be held in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. Late Army Veteran, Korea. Roy was the former owner of Royco Mailing Service, Inc. of North Reading, formerly of Melrose. In lieu of flowers, please kindly donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation https://alz.org For direction & obit: www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2020
 Back to today's Obituaries
