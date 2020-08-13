Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 17, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish in St. Mary's Church
796 Boston Rd.
Billerica, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROY GRIFFIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROY A. GRIFFIN Jr.


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROY A. GRIFFIN Jr. Obituary
GRIFFIN, Roy A. Jr. Of Billerica, formerly of Cambridge and Somerville, Aug. 12. Beloved husband of Mary J. (McGuinness) Griffin. Devoted father of John Griffin of Billerica, Maureen Adema and her husband Rodi of Littleton, Patricia Busser and her husband Raymond of Chelmsford, Michael Griffin and his wife Lisa of Hudson, NH and Brian Griffin and his wife Jennifer of Salem, NH. Dear grandfather of Jeanatta, Fiona, Courtney, Owen, Matthew, Levi, Henry, Thomas as well as his nieces, Kathleen Cauley and Diane Caron. He was also the last surviving of 6 siblings. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish in St. Mary's Church, 796 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., BILLERICA from 8:30 – 9:30 prior to the Mass. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Face coverings and social distancing per current Massachusetts guidelines are required at all venues. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinsons.org or to the American Diabetes Assn. www.diabetes.org Late US Navy Korean War Veteran. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com

View the online memorial for Roy A. Jr. GRIFFIN
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -