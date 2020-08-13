|
GRIFFIN, Roy A. Jr. Of Billerica, formerly of Cambridge and Somerville, Aug. 12. Beloved husband of Mary J. (McGuinness) Griffin. Devoted father of John Griffin of Billerica, Maureen Adema and her husband Rodi of Littleton, Patricia Busser and her husband Raymond of Chelmsford, Michael Griffin and his wife Lisa of Hudson, NH and Brian Griffin and his wife Jennifer of Salem, NH. Dear grandfather of Jeanatta, Fiona, Courtney, Owen, Matthew, Levi, Henry, Thomas as well as his nieces, Kathleen Cauley and Diane Caron. He was also the last surviving of 6 siblings. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish in St. Mary's Church, 796 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., BILLERICA from 8:30 – 9:30 prior to the Mass. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Face coverings and social distancing per current Massachusetts guidelines are required at all venues. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinsons.org or to the American Diabetes Assn. www.diabetes.org Late US Navy Korean War Veteran. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
View the online memorial for Roy A. Jr. GRIFFIN
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020