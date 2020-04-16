|
KENNEALLY, Roy B. Of Milton, passed peacefully on April 14 at the age of 83. Former husband of Rose (Riley). Devoted father of Ron Kenneally and his wife Lynn of South Carolina, Rob Kenneally and his wife Diane of Raynham, and Ray Kenneally and his wife Brenda of Milton. Loving "Grand Pa Roy" of Ryan, Emily, Brandon, Zack, and Sara. At the moment, all Services will be private at the family's request. Roy was an Air Force Veteran. All donations in Roy's memory can be made to volunteer.va.gov For online guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 17, 2020