To be announced at a later date
ROY BERNARDI

BERNARDI, Roy Formerly of South Boston, Massachusetts, currently Dixon, California. After a lengthy illness passed away peacefully April 25, 2020 with his wife Robbin at his side. Son of the late August A. Bernardi and Ruth E. Bernardi of South Boston, MA. Brother of the late Judith Bernardi. Survived by his wife Robbin and daughters Shirley & Jessica, all of California. Brothers Paul Bernardi of East Sandwich, MA, James Bernardi, South Boston, MA and his sister Carol Bernardi of South Boston, MA. Full Military Burial at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. Services will be held at a later date.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020
