LARSON, Roy D. Died peacefully at Standish Village in Dorchester on November 7, 2019. He was 99 years old. He was the son of John and Amanda Larson, brother of Thorwald, Sture, Lennard, and Harold. He grew up in Hyde Park and graduated from Hyde Park High School. He entered the United States Army Air Corps in 1942 and served in England for two years participating in seven campaigns before his discharge in 1945. He then married the love of his life, Mary MacAuley, and started 69 years of a very happy marriage. They brought up their family in Milton, upon retiring from the Post Office moved to Cape Cod for many years and then returned in 2000 to Fuller Village in Milton. They enjoyed playing golf and traveling with friends and family. Roy was predeceased by his wife in 2014, and is survived by his daughter Janet Mullen and William, Malcolm Larson (Chief, MFD, ret.) and Kathleen, all of Milton, loving grandfather of Amy Domineau and her husband Scott, Amanda Mullen, Andrea Larson and John Larson (MPD). Proud great-grandfather of James, Jessica, Scotty, Gregory and Rebecca, and great-great grandfather of James, Jr. and Layla. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectively invited to his Memorial Service at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 112 Randolph Avenue, Milton on Friday, November 15 at 11:00 AM. Interment with military honors to follow in the Garden of Seasons at the church. Roy was very proud of his service to our country and was very supportive to our veterans so, in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to The Fisher House Boston, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071 would be appreciated. Fisher House provides a home away from home for the families of veterans receiving care at VA medical centers. A special thank you to the staff at Standish Village for their support and comfort during his three-year residency. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.keohane.com or call 1-800-KEOHANE.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019