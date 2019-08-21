Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Wakefield-Lynnfield United Methodist Church
273 Vernon Street
Wakefield, MA
View Map
ROY E. ORRALL


1927 - 2019
ORRALL, Roy E. Of Lynnfield, formerly of Winthrop, August 19, 2019, at age 92. Beloved husband of the late Mabel E. (Williams) Orrall with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. Devoted father of John F. Orrall and his wife Eileen Smith of Winchester, Robert E. Orrall and his wife Christine Leverone Orrall of Nashville, TN, and Mark W. Orrall and his wife Marit Naumann of Asker, Norway. Predeceased by his 3 siblings and their spouses, Frank Q. Orrall & wife Elizabeth, John H. Orrall & wife Charlotte, and Cherrie Wilichoski & husband Stanley. Cherished grandfather of Avery E. Orrall of Winchester, Jake L. Orrall, Jamin W. Orrall, Justine L. Orrall, all of Nashville, TN, and Elsa Naumann, Jonathan Orrall, Zakarias Orrall, and Carl Orrall, all of Asker, Norway. Proud great-grandfather of August, Frederick and Iben Orrall and Daisy Brading. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends will gather in honor and remembrance of Roy's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Monday, Aug. 26 from 4-8pm, and for his Funeral Service at the Wakefield-Lynnfield United Methodist Church, 273 Vernon St., Wakefield celebrated on Tuesday at 10am. Interment with military honors by the US Marine Corps at Forest Hill Cemetery, Lynnfield. Gifts in his memory may be made to the Roy & Mabel Orrall Memorial Fund at the Wakefield-Lynnfield United Methodist Church, 273 Vernon St., Wakefield MA 01880. For directions, or online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
