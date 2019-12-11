|
NORRIS, Roy Edwin Jr. Passed away peacefully on December 3 in Maine. He was 84. Born on August 29, 1935 in Goldsboro, NC, he was the first son of Roy Edwin Norris, Sr. and only child of Margaret (Marguerite) Darden Norris. Roy majored in Physics at MIT and graduated in 1957. While at MIT, he was recruited by the US Air Force and NASA to develop computer programs for surveillance during the Cold War. He later worked at the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory at Harvard University. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 10 AM in the old Church at St. Patrick's in Newcastle, ME. A full obituary can be seen by visiting www.StrongHancock.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 12, 2019