Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strong-Hancock Funeral Home
612 Main St
Damariscotta, ME 04543
(207) 563-3550
Resources
More Obituaries for ROY NORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROY EDWIN NORRIS Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROY EDWIN NORRIS Jr. Obituary
NORRIS, Roy Edwin Jr. Passed away peacefully on December 3 in Maine. He was 84. Born on August 29, 1935 in Goldsboro, NC, he was the first son of Roy Edwin Norris, Sr. and only child of Margaret (Marguerite) Darden Norris. Roy majored in Physics at MIT and graduated in 1957. While at MIT, he was recruited by the US Air Force and NASA to develop computer programs for surveillance during the Cold War. He later worked at the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory at Harvard University. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 10 AM in the old Church at St. Patrick's in Newcastle, ME. A full obituary can be seen by visiting www.StrongHancock.com

View the online memorial for Roy Edwin Jr. NORRIS
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -