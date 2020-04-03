|
|
KISLIUK, Roy Louis Of blessed memory, formerly of Newton, MA, passed away of renal failure in the early hours of April 2nd, 2020 at Orchard Cove in Canton. He was 91. The son of Max Kisliuk, Jr. and Sue (Pogust) Kisliuk, Roy was born August 4th, 1928 in Philadelphia, and raised in Queens, New York. He attended Jamaica High School before earning a BS in Chemistry from Queens College, then a Masters in Biochemistry from Yale, and a Doctorate in Biochemistry from Western Reserve. As a graduate student in Cleveland, he attended a 4th of July International Students' Group picnic where he met Ingrid Scheer, who had been a hidden child in Belgium during the Holocaust. They were married that Thanksgiving. Following the birth of their first daughter in 1956, the young family relocated to England for two years so that Roy could pursue a postdoctoral fellowship at Oxford University, in the same department as world famous biochemist Hans Krebs. In 1960, Roy was invited to join the research and teaching faculty at Tufts University School of Medicine. Echoing Roy and Ingrid's first days together, the family moved to Newton on 4th of July weekend 1960, and their second daughter was born that November. Roy spent many happy years at Tufts, researching and publishing prolifically while teaching Biochemistry, Pharmacology, and Microbiology. His work has had a lasting impact, including contributions to cancer treatment, with the Kisliuk Effect named after him. He retired from teaching as Professor Emeritus in 1999. Roy and Ingrid celebrated their 65th anniversary in 2019. A devoted husband and father, Roy is survived by his wife, Ingrid, his daughters, Claudette Beit-Aharon and Michelle Kisliuk, grandchildren Nathan, Noah, and Miriam Beit-Aharon, and Max Mongosso, and two great-grandchildren, Leila and Simon Beit-Aharon. Roy was predeceased by his older brother and role model, the physicist Paul Kisliuk, and is survived by his nieces and nephews Amy, Margaret, Tom and Bill Kisliuk. Roy was known for his kindness, sensitivity, and ever-present sense of humor, and leaves behind many happy memories that are a blessing to his family and all who loved him. Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, the April 2nd funeral was restricted to 10 local attendees. The family will be conducting shiva visits by video conference. To request information regarding virtual visiting hours, please send inquiries to this address: [email protected]
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020