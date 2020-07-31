|
|
MCPHERSON, Roy N. On July 11, 2020 Roy Nick McPherson passed away quietly, with his wife, Luciann, by his side, after a decade long battle with various debilitating illnesses. Roy Nick was born in Lubbock, Texas on August 29, 1947 to Jack and Rosetta McPherson. The family settled in Phoenix, Arizona where Roy attended high school at South Mountain High School. After high school, Roy attended the Arizona State University (ASU) School of Architecture where he graduated with a five year degree in Architecture. Roy completed his Master's Degree in Structural Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). His groundbreaking Master's thesis introduced the use of shipping containers to build floating cities. This is a concept that is being reconsidered today by countries dealing with overpopulation and land use. Shortly after MIT, Roy and three other graduates formed a consulting firm to assist King Faisel in his quest to desalinate water and track the Bedouin population for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It was here that Roy met many lifelong friends including Hassan Jamjoon. Upon his return to the United States, Roy had his own business for many years in Boston buying and restoring old buildings into modernized condominiums. Through this work, he was asked to manage many of the units he developed. At one point, Roy and his company, Urban Property Investments, managed upwards of 1,000 units in Boston. After closing his business, Roy was recruited by Fidelity Investments in Boston as a Senior Project Director of Real Estate. In this capacity, he was responsible for the total build-out of Fidelity's remote trading facilities. His work took him to locations such as India, Poland and Spain where he was responsible for site selection and total build-out of the offices. He left Fidelity after 13 years to consult to MIT in the reverse engineering and repair of the Frank Gehry student union. The building had suffered greatly due to the use of materials that were not meant for cold and wet New England winters. In the five years he worked on the building, he managed to restore it using stronger more weather appropriate materials without losing the beauty of the design of the building. Roy loved to travel and had to have a project to work on. He was generous to a fault with his wisdom and training. Ask him a question and he would help you do the project. Most recently, he traced his and his wife's ancestry back to the 16th century. Roy Nick leaves his wife of 22 years, Luciann, who has always loved him and will love him forever. Roy was her "once in a lifetime" love with all its ups and downs. He was her "Dearest". Roy Nick was loved by friends and family here, in the US, as well as abroad. He leaves two daughters, Maia and Martina from a previous marriage, his brother, Patrick and his family, and his sister Esther and her family. His two "fur babies" Sputnik and Cupcake love and miss him very much. Roy Nick will be cremated and his ashes will be scattered in the two places he loved most on earth--the desert and the ocean. No other services are planned.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020