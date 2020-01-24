|
|
SCARPATO, Roy R. Age 82, of Topsfield, formerly of Wayland, died on January 22, 2020 following a brief illness. Son of the late Giuseppe Scarpato and Rose (Silvestro) Scarpato. Beloved husband for 63 years of Anne L. (Scannell) Scarpato of Topsfield, formerly of Wayland. Devoted father of Joseph J. Scarpato and his wife Christena Scarpato of Hopkinton, Roy R. Scarpato, Jr. and his wife Marta Scarpato of Hubbardston, Kathleena R. Scarpato and her husband J. Joseph Galietta of Topsfield, Lara A. Scarpato of Chantilly, VA and the late Daniel Edward Scarpato. Cherished grandfather of Robert R. Scarpato, John J. Scarpato, Shayne A. Sullivan and her husband Matthew Sullivan, Luke W. Scarpato, Samuel R. Scarpato, Rosaria M. Galietta and Granuaile R. Galietta. Brother of Zena P. Merullo of Reading, Joseph A. Scarpato and his wife Teresa Loftin-Scarpato of Marlborough and the late Dr. Robert A. Scarpato. Great-nephew of John Silvestro of Belmont and brother-in-law of Janet Scarpato of Hyannis. Also survived by 21 nieces and nephews. Roy received his BS in Electrical Engineering and his Master's degree in Science from MIT. He served his country proudly during the Vietnam Era as a Captain in the United States Air Force. A fierce advocate for the protection of life through all stages, Roy was a founding member of "Massachusetts Citizens for Life," the "Pro-Life Legal Defense Fund," and "National Right to Life." He and Anne dedicated their lives to protecting those among us least able to protect themselves, the unborn, leaving a legacy of love and compassion for both the mothers and children alike. Visitations will be on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rt. 30), WAYLAND. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Good Shepherd Parish at St. Zepherin Church, 99 Main St. (Rt. 27), Wayland on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 am for Roy's Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in the Scarpato family lot in St. Zepherin Parish Cemetery in Wayland. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Roy's memory may be sent to the Pro-Life Legal Defense Fund, 1150 Walnut St., Newton, MA 02461 or to a crisis pregnancy shelter of the donor's choice. For a full obituary, condolences and directions, visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 25, 2020