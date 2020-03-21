Boston Globe Obituaries
ROY STEPHEN MCDONALD

McDONALD, Roy Stephen Age 66, of Methuen, formerly of Wilmington and Somerville, March 20. Beloved husband of Kelly (Myles). Loving father of Amy Magee & her husband Daniel of Medford, Roy James McDonald & his wife Jessica of Wilmington, Stephen McDonald of Wilmington, and Kaitlyn McDonald of Methuen. Proud grandfather of Cameron Magee, Charlotte McDonald, and Abigail Magee. Brother of Mary Daddio and John McDonald, both of Somerville. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ACPMP/Appendix Cancer Research Foundation, www.acpmp.org For obituary, online guestbook, and memorial video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020
