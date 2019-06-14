|
|
BAKER, Roy W. Retired Melrose Firefighter, of Ocean Park, ME, formerly of Melrose, June 12, 2019, age 95. Roy was the beloved husband of Ruth A. (Walden) Baker. Loving father of Linda B. O'Leary & her late husband Don of Malden and Jeffrey Baker & his wife Peggie Lee of Duxbury. Cherished grandfather of Keith O'Leary of Maine, Christopher O'Leary, Megan Weaver and Emilie Loud all of Melrose. Proud great-grandfather of Connor, Cavan, Baker, Harlow, Joseph, William & Vivienne. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roy's name to All Care Hospice, 210 Market St., Lynn, MA 01901 Arrangements by Gately Funeral Home, MELROSE. For obituary or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com
Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019