DAVIS, Roy Wayland Roy Wayland Davis, 90, passed away on November 3, 2020 in Salem, NH. Born in Quinton, OK on November 21, 1929, Roy spent most of his childhood in Bakersfield, CA before joining the U.S. Navy in 1950. He was honorably discharged in 1954. Roy married Jean (Porras) Davis on November 22, 1953 and she preceded him in death in 2018. Roy is survived by his four daughters, Victoria Duval of Raynham, MA, Karen Davis of Cambridge, MA, Cheryl Davis of Melbourne, FL and Jeanne MacAskill of Los Gatos, CA; two granddaughters, Sheighlin and Ariana MacAskill, of San Jose, CA; two sisters, Ernestine Woolf of Bakersfield, CA and Patricia Christiansen of Albertville, AL; and also by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Roy was a journeyman and master electrician for more than 40 years. He retired from the MBTA. He was also a sports enthusiast, who was an amateur stock car and motorcycle racer, who loved watching NASCAR, as well as playing softball, and fishing. Roy loved country music and was known to play a rather spirited harmonica in his day. He was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus Bishop Peterson Council 4442 and the American Legion Ernest W. Young Post 63, both in Salem, NH. Visiting Hours: No services will be held at this time but the family will organize a remembrance and memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Roy's name to Brookhaven Hospice, 2 Bedford Farm Dr., Suite 105, Bedford, NH 03110.