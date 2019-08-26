|
LIDDELL, Roy Wesley Born Dec. 30, 1944 in Brunswick, ME to Helen Maynard and James Schworm and later adopted by Helen's second husband Kenneth Liddell. Roy grew up in Malden, MA and is survived by his two sisters, Dottie Jean Holmgren and Nancy Liddell Sparkman and a brother K.C. Liddell, as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be missed tremendously by his two daughters, Laureen Hadley and Jennifer Noble and his four grandchildren, Olivia Slifer, Juliet Hadley, Gabriel Noble and Bella Noble. Roy was married to our mother Joy Sacramone for a short time but they remained close throughout his life. They were great friends and cared deeply for one another. He married for a second time to the late Elaine Trembly and they lived together in Lynn, MA. Roy struggled with addiction for most of his adult life, but was sober for some of the most important times in our life and for that we are thankful. He was loved by many who wished life would have been easier for him. He was a brilliant man who loved to read about religion, art and music. He was a gifted photographer and gardener. Our father died on August 14, 2019 at 74 years old. We wish we had more time with him. There will be a private Memorial Service for his family.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 31, 2019