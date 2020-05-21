|
|
McDONOUGH, Ruby E. (Plummer) Of Sudbury, MA (formerly of 45 Lexington Street, Belmont, MA) passed away on May 10, 2020. She was 73 years old and was born December 31, 1946 to the late William E. Plummer and Esther (Fay) Plummer. She is survived by her son John M. McDonough, daughter Cheryl M. McDonough, son-in-law & good friend for many years Robert M. Driscoll, son Scott M. McDonough, grandson Timothy D. Syphers, granddaughter Caitlin A. Driscoll, sister Esther L. Plummer, brother William C. Plummer, and ex-husband & friend John A. McDonough. Ruby graduated from Belmont High School, class of 1965. In 2001, Ruby suffered a stroke, and although being afflicted with aphasia herself, she fought for the rights of the disabled (particularly those with aphasia) to give them a voice. Her battle went all the way to the State Supreme Court, where she won the unanimous decision that the definition of "Reasonable Accommodations" shall include interpreters and/or the use of devices to assist Witnesses/Victims in their testimony.¹ She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and those she has fought for, but she has left behind an impressive and lasting legacy. A Graveside Service and Memorial will be announced at a future date. ¹ Reference: McDonough V. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 25, 2020