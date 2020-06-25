|
|
ANAGNOSTON, Ruby Lee (Johns) Age 95, of Canton, passed away June 24th. Beloved wife of the late George N., Ruby is survived by her son Mark Anagnoston and his wife Yan of Canton, her grandson Michael Demos of Waterford, New York, her son-in-law Euripides "Peter" Demos of Norwood, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews, as well as her cherished friends. In addition to her late husband of 58 years, George, she was also predeceased by her daughter Demetra "Demi" Demos and son George "Paul" Anagnoston, both of Canton, and her sisters Dorothy Brooks of Covina, California and Wilma "Juanita" Johns of Forest City, North Carolina. A Funeral Service will be held at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Saturday morning at 11:00 am. Visiting Hours prior to the Service, Saturday morning from 9:00 to11:00 am. Due to the current Covid-19 guidelines, masks are required and a maximum of 20 guests will be allowed within the Funeral Home at once. Interment to follow in Canton Corner Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruby's memory may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Brockton, 457 Oak St., Brockton, MA 02301, or the Community Club of Canton, 79 Pleasant St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2020