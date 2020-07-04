|
BEDAR, Rudolph "Rudy" Of Walpole, formerly of Norwood. Entered into rest on July 3, 2020. Husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Husband of the late Selma R. (Katler) Bedar for 66 years; father of Andy Bedar and his wife Jeanne of North Attleboro, Dr. Brad Bedar of Norwood, Pam Nadler and her husband Dr. Richard Nadler of Needham, Cliff Bedar and his wife Joanne of Chicago; grandfather of James, Lee, David, Michael, Danielle, Stuart, Marissa, Jaclyn, Lily, and Ben; great-grandfather of Jack, Talia, Nathan, Max, Carter, Gracie, and Violet; brother-in-law to Lenny Katler of Florida. Rudy will always be remembered as a proud Air Force veteran of WWII. He was an award winning architect in the Boston area, as well as an accomplished golfer and poker player. Services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON on Monday, July 6th at 10 AM, followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park. Charitable contributions in Rudy's memory may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018 or online at www.pdf.org or to a . www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020