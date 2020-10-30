HOHENBERG, Rudy Age 91, retired Electro-Mechanical Engineer, Rudy passed away peacefully in Boston, MA on October 24th, 2020. A resident of Wellesley, MA for 38 years, he dedicated his retirement life to his family and daily walks with his dog.
Rudy was born 1929 in Vienna, Austria. At the onset of WWII, Rudy, his older sister Eva and parents escaped from Vienna and settled in Brooklyn. Rudy graduated from City College of NY in 1952.
Rudy's engineering career concluded with Damon Corp. in Needham Heights. He was Vice President of Engineering with the IEC division until he retired in 1995.
During retirement, Rudy partnered with the International Executive Service Corps (IESC), volunteering as an advisor. He shared his knowledge with companies in the emerging markets of Bulgaria, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Poland and Armenia.
Rudy and his wife had an active social life with a loving circle of friends, enjoying the theatre, opera and dinners out.
Rudy is survived by his wife Hanna of 63 years, son Dan, daughter-in-law Robyn, son Joel, daughter Deb and son-in-law John. Devoted grandfather to Brandon, Lindsay, Nate, Ella and Genavieve. We all will miss Rudy deeply. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Heart Association
. Services private.