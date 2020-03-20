Boston Globe Obituaries
RUFUS PERKINS


1939 - 2020
RUFUS PERKINS Obituary
PERKINS, Rufus Of Sugar Hill, New Hampshire and Concord and Cambridge, Massachusetts, died peacefully after a brief battle with cancer on March 13. He was 80 years old. A graduate of Milton Academy, Harvard University and the University of California Berkeley, Rufus enjoyed a lengthy career as an econometrist and consultant with Arthur D. Little in Cambridge. As a true renaissance man, he was also a land use expert; a mechanical engineer; a restorer of antique trucks; a carpenter; a woodsman; a national champion sculler; a homebuilder; a motorcycle mechanic; a pilot; an electrician; an historian; an educator; a storyteller; a self-taught fluent German speaker; a master skier; and a passionate conservator of woodlands. Rufus is survived by dear lifelong friends Jerry, Gaby and Aram Zadow and their famlies, sister Louisa and her husband Henry H. Porter of Manchester, MA, brother James H. and his wife Judith Perkins of Naples, FL, nieces and nephews Mary Johnson, Cathy Porter, Elliott Perkins, Edie Perkins, and Alexander Perkins; cousins Helen Bowdoin and Alice Poole; and a host of family and friends too vast to name. Donations in Rufus' memory may be made to Ammanoosuc Conservation Trust; 297 Main Street, Unit 1, PO Box 191; Franconia, NH 03580; www.act-nh.org "He is great who is what he is from Nature, and who never reminds us of others" – Emerson. For online guestbook, visit DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020
