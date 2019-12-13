Boston Globe Obituaries
|
GOULD, Russ Of Burlington, formerly of Arlington & Cambridge, Dec. 12. Beloved companion of 30 years of Pat Hinckley & her family. Loving father of Donna Sargent & her husband David of Bedford, Karen Gould & her husband Doug Houston of Arlington and Brenda Malatesta & her husband Jack of Moultonborough, NH. Proud grandfather of Mike & Mark Sargent, Brian, Tommy & Kelly Houston and Jake Malatesta. Brother of the late John & Harold Gould. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 3-6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington on Monday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Russ's name may be made to Homes for our Troops, 6 Main St., Taunton, MA 02780 www.hfotusa.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 14, 2019
