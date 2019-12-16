Home

More Obituaries for RUSSELL GILLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUSSELL B. GILLIS

RUSSELL B. GILLIS Obituary
GILLIS, Russell B. "Russ" Age 80. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8. Formerly of Somerville and Winthrop. Russell was the former owner of Viking Taxi in Winthrop. He is survived by his brothers and sisters: Joyce LeMay and her husband Arthur of Kingston, Donna Helms and her husband Wayne of Mesa, AZ, Clifford Gillis and his wife Mary of Hollis, NH, Gary Gillis and his wife Mary of Palm Beach, FL, his longtime partner Arlene Girard of Winthrop and many nieces and nephews. Services were private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 17, 2019
