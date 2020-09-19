1/1
RUSSELL C. GLEASON
1935 - 2020
GLEASON, Russell C. Age 85, of Mattapoisett, Norwood, and formerly of Wakefield, died after a brief illness on September 17, 2020. Russ was married for 59 years to Beverly (Anderson). He was an accountant by profession, and retired from his firm, Stonewood Business Services. The son of Robert Arthur Gleason and Ruth (Sanborn), Russ was born on June 29, 1935 in Newton. He graduated from Newton High School in 1953 and the University of Oklahoma in 1957. He served as an officer in the US Navy. He is survived by his wife Beverly, his son R. Scott of Woburn, grandson Christopher of Thornton NH, daughter Cathy Aho, son-in-law Kriss and grandchildren Lucas and Tess, all of Jamaica Plain. He is survived by his older brother Robert Gleason of Essex, CT, many nieces, nephews, cousins and brother-in-law Edward Anderson of Jamaica Plain and Humarock. Russ enjoyed a lifetime of summers at Crescent Beach in Mattapoisett, minus a few years due to hurricanes. He loved being with friends, fishing, sailing, digging and eating quahogs, playing cards, reading history, and watching the endless activity on Buzzards Bay outside his window. He was known for his quick wit, encyclopedic knowledge, and enthusiasm for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Sooners. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Crescent Beach Improvement Association, PO Box 552, Mattapoisett, MA 02739.

View the online memorial for Russell C. GLEASON


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

