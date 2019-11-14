Boston Globe Obituaries
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
RUSSELL CARTER
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
RUSSELL E. CARTER


1925 - 2019
RUSSELL E. CARTER Obituary
CARTER, Russell E. Of Reading, Nov. 12. Age 94. Husband of Betty (Nicholson) Carter. Father of June Parsons and her husband Robert of Marstons Mills, Elaine Weiner and her husband Edward of Burlington, and the late Steven Carter. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours will be at the Douglass, Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (cor. of Woburn St.), READING, Tuesday evening, Nov. 19 from 4-8 pm; with a Masonic Service at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 11:00 am. Interment with Military Honors at the Forest Glen Cemetery in Reading. Memorial donations may be made to the Reading Food Pantry at the Old South United Methodist Church, 6 Salem St., Reading, MA 01867 or Bread of Life, 54 Eastern Ave., Malden, MA 02148. Late U.S. Navy Veteran, WWII; Reading Fire Capt., Retired. For info, directions, and register book, visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019
