|
|
DOHERTY, Russell E. At 66 years, in Revere & Inverness, Florida, formerly of Everett & Peabody, on January 30th, following a lengthy illness. Beloved husband of 39 years to M. Linda (Moschella) Doherty. Cherished father of Brian R. & Jason M. Doherty, all of Revere. Dear brother of William E. Doherty of South Florida, Susan J. Rothwell & husband, Stephen of Hanson, MA & the late, Michael "Bowl" Doherty. Proud brother-in-law to Judith F. "Judi" (Dodge) Doherty of Peabody, Dr. William A. Moschella, D.M.D. & his wife, Eileen of Lynn & the late Robert S. "Robbie" Moschella. Also lovingly survived by many nieces & nephews. Dear son of the late William F. & Pauline (Elliott) Doherty & devoted son-in-law to Revere Deputy Fire Chief Angelo S. Moschella & Antoinetta "Netta" (Casella) Moschella. Family & friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Friday, February 7th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, followed by his Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.) Revere at 11:30 a.m. & immediately followed with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. Russell was a longtime member of the Revere Lancers & the Revere Reveries, a segment in his life that remained most special in his thoughts & generosity. Retired U.S. Postal Employee for over 25 years & Late U.S. Navy Vietnam Era Veteran. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Revere League for Special Needs, 200 Winthrop Ave., Revere, MA 02151. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020