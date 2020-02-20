Boston Globe Obituaries
RUSSELL KIDD
RUSSELL E. KIDD


1933 - 2020
RUSSELL E. KIDD Obituary
KIDD, Russell E. Age 86 of Rochester, NH, died February 14, 2020. Russ (Cappy) Kidd was born in Melrose, MA on December 13,1933. His mother Florence Wills (Kidd) contracted Rheumatic fever and died when he was two years old. His caring grandmother Selina brought him up with his brother Jim. Russ graduated from Melrose High in 1951. He married Virginia Maffucci, former Miss Massachusetts of Watertown, MA in 1956 and went on to have three children, Rexford, Guy and Vincent. He is survived by his son Guy and his granddaughter Jacqlyn Kidd. He entered the University of Massachusetts in Amherst in 1953. He graduated with a BS in 1956 and a Master's of Science in 1957. In 1967, he coached Canton High School to a first Division Championship in hockey. He always had a desire to return to his University. He actively coached hockey, lacrosse and soccer at his alma mater. As a coach and hall of famer, he was a great ambassador for several decades to many UMass student athletes. After his retirement he coached Women's Varsity hockey at Amherst College in 1996-97. Russ wished to be buried in a private ceremony at Mt. Auburn cemetery alongside his dear wife Ginny. Any donations in remembrance of Russ can be sent to the Go Dog Go Rescue, INC. To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com Edgerly Funeral Home 86 S. Main St. Rochester, NH 03867 [email protected] 603-332-0230

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 21, 2020
