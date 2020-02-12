Boston Globe Obituaries
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
RUSSELL NAJJAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUSSELL GEORGE NAJJAR


1952 - 2020
RUSSELL GEORGE NAJJAR Obituary
NAJJAR, Russell George Age 67, of Norwood, passed away suddenly, February 3, while vacationing in Aruba. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Alice Najjar and brother Ronald. Russ is survived by his siblings Lorraine Hamwey of Norwood, Joseph Najjar, Jr. and his wife Mary of Acton, Craig Najjar of Norwood, and sister-in-law Veronica Amici of Oak Park, CA as well as many loving nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 22, at 10:00 am at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring Street, WEST ROXBURY. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Church of St. John of Damascus, 300 West Street, Dedham, MA 02026.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020
