|
|
NAJJAR, Russell George Age 67, of Norwood, passed away suddenly, February 3, while vacationing in Aruba. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Alice Najjar and brother Ronald. Russ is survived by his siblings Lorraine Hamwey of Norwood, Joseph Najjar, Jr. and his wife Mary of Acton, Craig Najjar of Norwood, and sister-in-law Veronica Amici of Oak Park, CA as well as many loving nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 22, at 10:00 am at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring Street, WEST ROXBURY. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Church of St. John of Damascus, 300 West Street, Dedham, MA 02026. Guestbook and obituary available at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020