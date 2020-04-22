Boston Globe Obituaries
COX, Russell H. Of Dorchester on April 19, 2020 at age 88. Husband of the late Anna E Cox. Father of Patricia Lombard of Amesbury, MA, Russell Cox of Weymouth, Kevin Cox of Weymouth and the late Richard Cox. Grandfather of Danielle Perez of Salem, NH and Ruthanne Bilikas of Oklahoma. Great-grandfather of Kaitlyn, Jacob, Madyson and Anna. Russell served in the Korean War from 1950 - 1953 as PVT 1st Class and was a recipient of a Purple Heart medal. He worked for the United States Postal Service and was a member of the McKeon Post #146, Dorchester. Private Funeral Services will be held. Burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations to the directly at https://www.cancer.org/ Arrangements by the McHoul Family Funeral Home, DORCHESTER. Online guestbook at mchoulfh.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020
