THOMPSON, Russell Howard Of VA, formerly of Burlington. July 14. Age 74. Husband of Eileen (Ondrizek) Thompson. Father of James & his partner Deb of Antrim, NH, John & his wife Jennifer of Wilmington, Glenn & his wife Deborah of Tewksbury, Joseph of Framingham, Elizabeth (Thompson) Shelnut & her husband Adam of VA, and Jessica Foss of VA. Grandfather of Andrew, Stephanie, Patrick, Joshua, Aaron, Julia, Ryan, Cameron, Connor, and Kinesha. Great-grandfather of Owen, Eden, Avah, Rileigh and Kamyah. Visiting Hours will be at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Saturday, August 3 from 11 am-2 pm; followed by a Funeral Service at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans. VA Regional Office, JFK Fed Bldg., Government Ctr., Boston, MA 02203 (617) 303-5675 www.dav.org/donate For directions obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019