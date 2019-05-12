KELLY, Russell J. Age 93, of Seabrook Beach, NH, former longtime resident of Brighton, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019. Born in Cambridge, a son of the late John and Margaret (Curran) Kelly. Loving husband of 69 years to Mary (Sheehan) Kelly; devoted father to Russell J. Kelly and wife Karineh of Salt Lake City, UT, Anne St. Hilaire of Greenville, SC, Mary Ray and husband David of Port St. Lucie, FL, Karen Kelly of Seabrook Beach, NH, Jean Kelly of North Andover, Robert Kelly and his wife Susan of Warwick, RI and caring grandfather to Kelly, Marielle, David, Brendan, Sean, and Hannah. Russell was predeceased by his brothers, John and Leo Kelly. He proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII. He joined the Boston Fire Department for a 25 year career followed by a post as Fire Marshall at Boston College. In retirement, Russell enjoyed many years wintering in Deerfield Beach and Port St. Lucie, Florida where he loved playing golf with his many friends and traveling with his wife. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Mission Church, 1 Lowell Street, Seabrook Beach, NH 03874. Relatives and friends respectfully invited and can meet directly at church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to hospice, c/o Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Assistance with arrangements is by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, HAMPTON. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Russell's memorial website, sign his tribute wall, or for directions.



