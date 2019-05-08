Boston Globe Obituaries
Chapman, Cole & Gleason
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
(508) 295-0060
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
12:45 PM
Mass. National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
RUSSELL L. MORESHEAD Obituary
MORESHEAD, Russell L. Age 87, died peacefully with his daughter by his side on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Russ was the son of the late Charles Moreshead & Emma Ellis. He served in the United States Navy on the USS Saipan (CVL-48), was a renown carpenter and fisherman, as well as proud resident of Walpole and Plymouth, Massachusetts. The loving husband of the late Marie "Mickey" Moreshead, Russ is survived by his son, Dana Moreshead; daughter, Julie Gilbert and her husband Kevin; and his 5 grandchildren, Emily and Eden Hefferon, Franklyn and Hudson Moreshead and Micah Maddox-Gilbert. Visiting Hours will be at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy. (Rt. 28), WAREHAM, MA, on Tues., May 14, from 10-11 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment will be at the Mass. National Cemetery, Bourne, at 12:45 PM. For directions and online guestbook visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 9, 2019
