|
|
MILLIGAN, Russell Age 76, of Stow, June 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy (Marcotti) Milligan. Loving father of Thomas Milligan and Janice M. Araujo. Cherished grandfather of Acacia, Kadin, Madelyn and Wyatt. Devoted brother of Irene Kelly, Jane Graceffa, James Milligan, Maureen Arseneau, Barbara Smith and the late Patricia Rice, Katherine Coyle and Mary Brooks. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Russ on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Concord Funeral Home, 74 Belknap St., CONCORD. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 13 at 11:00 am in St. Isidore Parish, 429 Great Rd., Stow. Burial in Brookside Cemetery, Stow, will be private. Former proprietor for 35 years of the Concord Barber Shop, Concord, MA. Donations in his memory may be made to: JDRF – Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: concordfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Russell MILLIGAN
Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2019