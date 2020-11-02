1/1
RUSSELL P. LIVINGSTON
LIVINGSTON, Russell P. Passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Newton-Wellesley Hospital after a brief illness. He was born in Boston and raised in Mattapan with his brother and sister. Russell was a family man who lived for his wife and family. An avid Boston sports fan who shared his infectious love of it with his grandchildren. He loved listening to his music and talk radio. Russell loved spending his time in Florida with his wife and spending time with friends. He was loved and will be missed by so many people. Russell was passionate about his Jewish heritage and served many years actively in the Jewish community. He was a member of Temple Beth Shalom in Holbrook, MA and held many positions including Temple president. Russell has left behind his wife Nancy Rossman Livingston and their three children, Eric Livingston and his wife Bonnie and their three children, Matthew, Adam, and Brooke; Carolyn Livingston Crooks and her husband Mark and her three children, Adrienne, Nicolle, and Kristine Stearns; Wendy Penniman and her husband Chad and their three children, Ethan, Corbin, and Brandon. He was preceded in death by his mother Anne Monroe and survived by his brother Robert Livingston and wife Joan and sister Sherrill Livingston and husband Mark Hill. Private services for the immediate family are being held at Sharon Memorial Park. A celebration of Russell's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Animal Protection Center of Southeastern MA, Brockton. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
7818214600
