HENDERSON, Russell S. Of Marshfield, formerly of Belmont, entered into eternal rest at home, April 13, 2020. He was 94 years old. Born in Boston, Russ lived in Belmont with his wife Mary for 60 years before transitioning to assisted living in Marshfield. A proud WW II, Navy veteran Russ was part of the Omaha Beach invasion on D Day. He was retired, working in tool and die procurement. A man who did not like to remain idle, Russ volunteered for the Belmont Council on Aging for over 25 years delivering meals on wheels to the seniors and called Bingo at the senior center. He also enjoyed woodworking as a hobby. Russ was a member of the Aleppo Temple Shrine and a Mason for 60 years. Dear son of the late Harry and Mary H. (Sherman ) Henderson. Beloved husband of Mary N. (Lombardo) Henderson for 60 years. Loving father of Elaine Lee and her husband Kenneth of Marshfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Russell's memory of the , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 would be sincerely appreciated. Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19, all Services will be held privately and a Memorial Service will be scheduled when it becomes possible. Swdfuneralhome.com Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020