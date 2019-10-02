Boston Globe Obituaries
MOORE, Russell T. "Russ" Of Wilmington, Sept. 27. Age 70. Husband of Sharon (Cullivan) Moore. Father of Brian Moore and his wife Jodi, and Michael Moore and his wife Crystal, all of Wilmington. Grandfather of Sean, Nicholas, Adrienne and Kiersten, all of Wilmington. Brother of David Moore and his wife Marion of Mashpee, Alison Moore and her partner Michelle of Woburn, and Douglas Moore and his wife Kathleen of Wilmington. Visiting Hours at the Graham Funeral Home, 3 Arlington Rd. (cor. of Pleasant St.), WOBURN on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 4-8 pm. The Funeral Service will be at the North Congregational Church, 896 Main St., North Woburn on Friday afternoon, Oct. 4 at 12:30 pm, followed by burial with Military Honors at the Wildwood Cemetery in Wilmington. Memorial donations may be made to the Sawtelle Family Hospice House, c/o Gift Processing Center, 41 Mall Rd., Burlington, MA 01805; or to a local veterans . Late US Army Veteran, Vietnam. Obituary at www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 3, 2019
