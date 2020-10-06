1/1
RUSSELL W. POOLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RUSSELL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
POOLE, Russell W. Of Dedham, Oct 3. Beloved husband of Beverly L. (Cassie) and dear father of John N. of South Yarmouth, and David R. and his wife Dana, of Belmont, CA. Loving grandfather of Zachary, Haley, Charlie, Heidi, Harry, and the late William Poole. Dear brother of Jane E. Cobb of FL. Visiting Hours Fri., 4-8 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM. Graveside Service with military honors Sat. at 11 am at Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Allin Congregational Church, 683 High St., Dedham, MA 02026 would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guestbook, please visit funeral home website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Russell W. POOLE


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Folsom Funeral Service Inc - Dedham Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Brookdale Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Folsom Funeral Service Inc - Dedham Chapel
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved