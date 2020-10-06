POOLE, Russell W. Of Dedham, Oct 3. Beloved husband of Beverly L. (Cassie) and dear father of John N. of South Yarmouth, and David R. and his wife Dana, of Belmont, CA. Loving grandfather of Zachary, Haley, Charlie, Heidi, Harry, and the late William Poole. Dear brother of Jane E. Cobb of FL. Visiting Hours Fri., 4-8 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM. Graveside Service with military honors Sat. at 11 am at Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Allin Congregational Church, 683 High St., Dedham, MA 02026 would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guestbook, please visit funeral home website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com View the online memorial for Russell W. POOLE