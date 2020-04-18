Boston Globe Obituaries
Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Avenue
Roxbury, MA 02119
(617) 427-0828
FATHER RUSSELL WINSTON BEST Jr.

FATHER RUSSELL WINSTON BEST Jr. Obituary
BEST, Father Russell Winston Jr. Of Boston, April 15, 2020. An ordained Priest, serving the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston for 33 years. Former pastor of St. John-St. Hugh Parish (now St. Katharine Drexel), Priest in Residence at St. Patrick's Parish and Chaplain of Matignon and Cathedral High Schools. Son of the late Viola L. (Hargrow) and Russell W. Best, Sr. Beloved brother of Eleanor L. Best of Roxbury, Janice E. B. Waters of Randolph and Denise T. Best of Hartford, CT. Dear uncle of Neiima Edwards and great-uncle of Amina, Rodney, Russell and Autumn Edwards all of Hartford, CT. A private burial is planned. A public Memorial Mass will be announced. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of ROXBURY. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
