RUTH A. (DIAS) ACCARDI

RUTH A. (DIAS) ACCARDI Obituary
ACCARDI, Ruth A. (Dias) 98 years of age. Of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ercole. Loving mother of Carl and his wife Lorraine of Arlington, Alfred J. of Cambridge, Ronald and his wife Darlene of Malden, and the late Robert of Somerville. Also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Graveside Service at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge on Friday, June 14th, at 12:30 pm. For online condolences visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019
