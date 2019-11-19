|
BELL CLARK, Ruth A. Age 65, of Rye, NH, formerly of Methuen, MA, passed away November 16, 2019. Born in Methuen, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Evelyn Lucy (St. Pierre) Bell. In 1978, she worked as an intern in Washington, DC for the Dept. of Commerce, Bureau of Statistics and then for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts at the State House in Boston. Ruth also worked as a part-time professor at Rivier College in the Political Science Dept. Ruth enrolled in law school at Boston University in 1986, and received a Juris Doctorate from the Boston University School of Law. She then became employed by the Dept. of Revenue of the Commonwealth of MA at the Child Support agency, where she worked on child support legislation. Ruth once stated that her greatest accomplishment was her contribution to the comprehensive Massachusetts child support law that was passed in 1993. Ruth was predeceased by her beloved son, Thomas E. Clark, IV. She is survived by her son Patrick Clark of Rye, NH; siblings William Bell and his wife Tracy of Lawrence, Jane Drago and her husband Charles of Methuen, Patricia Dubois and her husband Kevin of Bradford, Glenn Bell of Methuen, Jeannie Aubin of Bradford, Paula Robinson and her husband Gary of Methuen, and Ellen Sicard and her husband Alan of Lawrence. Ruth was predeceased by her dear companion, Nathan Cenower of Newburyport, MA. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Cataudella Funeral Home, 126 Pleasant Valley St., METHUEN. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 noon on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Good Counsel / St. Theresa's Church, 22 Plymouth St., Methuen. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Lawrence. For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.cataudellafh.com Cataudella Funeral Home 978-685-5379
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019