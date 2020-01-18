|
|
CROWELL, Ruth A. "Jackie" (Bennett) Of Melrose, January 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Douglas Crowell. Loving mother of Scott Crowell, Greg Crowell and Glenn Crowell & his wife Marie, all of Melrose. Cherished grandmother of Julia Spagnuolo, Ashley, Joshua, Jared and the late Justine Crowell. Proud great-grandmother of Aidan & Landon. Caring sister of the late Joan McGilley, Arnold & Donald Bennett. Sister-in-law of Barbara Ann Crowell. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 9:00-11:00AM, followed by a Funeral Service at 11AM. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Melrose Veteran's Fund, payable to City of Melrose, 562 Main St., Melrose, MA 02176. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020