DeROSA, Ruth A. (Holland) Age 88, of Peabody, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late John A DeRosa Sr.; daughter of the late Felix and Ruth (Morley) Holland; loving mother of Massport Police Captain Albert J. DeRosa, Ret. and his wife, Victoria, of Plaistow, NH, retired Whittier Tech Superintendent William DeRosa and his partner, Michael Smolak, of Peabody, and Peabody Police Captain John DeRosa Jr., Ret. and his fiancée, Kate Stephens, of Peabody; her grandchildren, John DeRosa, A.J. and Sabrina DeRosa, and David Stankiewicz; her three great-grandchildren, Ariana, John, and Joshua DeRosa; her longtime friends, Robert and Alanna Reynolds, of Lowell; and also by her two nieces, Carol and Don of Winfield, IL and Bella and Fred Targee of Tavares, FL. She was predeceased by her sister, Jane Martin. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, Funeral and Burial Services were held privately at St. Adelaide's Church with burial in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Arrangements were made by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, PEABODY. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in her name to the American Stroke Association
