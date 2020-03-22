Boston Globe Obituaries
|
RUTH A. (WOOD) HARRIS

RUTH A. (WOOD) HARRIS Obituary
HARRIS, Ruth A. (Wood) Of Woburn, formerly of Cambridge, March 22. Beloved wife of Robert J. Harris. Loving mother of Audrey Zwicker of Woburn and Stephen Harris of Amesbury. Proud grandmother of Wendy Zwicker of Lunenburg and Kerry Zwicker of Leominister. Sister of Lillian Eastman of Boylston, Maryanne Lewis of Exeter, NH, Joan Shippie of Billerica, Edith Pellegrino of Plymouth, the late Jean Harris, Medley "Buddy" Wood, and Donald Wood. Funeral Services will be private. Memorials in Ruth's name may be made to Council of Social Concern, 2 Merrimac Street, Woburn, MA 01801 or www.socialconcern.org For obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 23, 2020
