Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Helen's Catholic Church
383 Washington Street
Norwell, MA
RUTH A. HORGAN

RUTH A. HORGAN Obituary
HORGAN, Ruth A. A longtime resident of Norwell, MA, passed away peacefully in Wallingford, CT on September 7, 2019. She was 94. The mother of Cheryl Horgan Beacock of Southport, CT, she was predeceased by her husband, Francis L. Horgan, as well as her son David L. Horgan.

She was the daughter of the late Michael J. and Caroline J. Rados and the sister of the late Marie Rados Ostler, Robert Rados and Dorothy Rados Camden.

A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM, St. Helen's Catholic Church, 383 Washington Street, Norwell, MA.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Masonic Charity Foundation would be appreciated; 74 Cheshire Road, Wallingford, CT 06492 - - Tel: 203-679-5555. For an online guestbook, please visit

Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019
